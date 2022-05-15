Scotiabank Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$15.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IVPAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.81.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.