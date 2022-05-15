SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

