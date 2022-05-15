Sean B.A. Sullivan Sells 2,400 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean B.A. Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $316,796.10.

On Friday, May 6th, Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 100 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $20.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.16 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 15.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,860.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

