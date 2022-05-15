SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEAS. StockNews.com raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $56.90 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.