Secret (SCRT) Price Tops $1.93

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. Secret has a market cap of $314.95 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for $1.93 or 0.00006449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00205240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014002 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00303163 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000509 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.