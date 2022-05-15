SEGRO’s (SGRO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($19.05) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($21.27) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,396.09 ($17.21).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,112.50 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,301.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 992.20 ($12.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other news, insider Mary Barnard acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,093 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £30,002.85 ($36,990.32).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

