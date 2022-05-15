Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director Sells $75,400.00 in Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) Director William H. Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,951.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SRTS opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.52. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.91. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 62.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $54,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a SRT-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.