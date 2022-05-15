Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 44.1% in April

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the April 15th total of 111,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sentage stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Sentage has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

