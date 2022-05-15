Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

STRNY traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. 392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,908. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.92.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

