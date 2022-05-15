Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.
In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 26,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $96,120.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
