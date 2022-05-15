Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 26,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $96,120.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,209,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after buying an additional 390,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 347,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,169,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

