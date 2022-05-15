Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products. Shell plc, formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc, is based in The Hague, the Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.13) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.29) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,440 ($30.08) to GBX 2,570 ($31.69) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,385.63.

SHEL opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $216.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

