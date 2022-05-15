SHIELD Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $77,146.93 and $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,078.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.11 or 0.06895690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.05 or 0.00226231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.33 or 0.00685969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.00543003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00069697 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004524 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.