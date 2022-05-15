Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Drops By 30.7%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,109,000 after buying an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.61. 643,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.35. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $460.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

