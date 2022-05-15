Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Grows By 66.8%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the April 15th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
NASDAQ CCD opened at $22.03 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
