Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Decreases By 36.5%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 1,473,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,558.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWQXF. DNB Markets cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castellum AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $18.07 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

