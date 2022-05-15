Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Increases By 110.5%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of DALS stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DALS. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.