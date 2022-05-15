Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Rises By 120.2%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the April 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTGI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.10. 6,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,404. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

