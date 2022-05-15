Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Decreases By 45.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of QQXT stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter.

