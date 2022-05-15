Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Decreases By 45.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of QQXT stock traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.