Short Interest in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) Expands By 110.2%

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVT. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.82. 9,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,302. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

