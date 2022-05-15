Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 92.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 462,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLNCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 580 ($7.15) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.78) to GBX 600 ($7.40) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,302.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

