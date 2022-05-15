Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 92.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the April 15th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.24. 462,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
