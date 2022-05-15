Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Decreases By 42.2%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,100 shares, a drop of 42.2% from the April 15th total of 1,944,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.0 days.

OTCMKTS GWLLF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.02.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

