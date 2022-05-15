Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Decreases By 56.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HBBHF remained flat at $$134.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

