Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declines By 52.7%

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of IBTH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

