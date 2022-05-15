Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Grows By 90.2%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.58.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
