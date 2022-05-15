Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Grows By 90.2%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,906. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

