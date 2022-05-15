Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Rises By 86.4%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,225. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
