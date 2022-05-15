Short Interest in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Decreases By 34.6%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,719,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MEAC remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.77.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
