Short Interest in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Decreases By 34.6%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEAC. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $11,719,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $16,875,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MEAC remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.