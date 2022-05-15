Short Interest in Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Drops By 47.5%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFYGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Mitie Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295. Mitie Group has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Mitie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

