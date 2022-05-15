Short Interest in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW) Declines By 37.2%

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACAW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of MACAW remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

