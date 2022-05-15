Short Interest in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Decreases By 40.9%

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 416,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 703,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoVibronix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in NanoVibronix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NanoVibronix in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NanoVibronix in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAOV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 879,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. NanoVibronix has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

