Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Rises By 102.8%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the April 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 261,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,596,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NBXG stock traded up 0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 11.08. 197,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,983. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 10.06 and a fifty-two week high of 20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 12.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

