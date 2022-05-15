Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Declines By 50.0%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NVSAW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 15,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,629. New Vista Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

