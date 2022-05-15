Short Interest in NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Expands By 73.3%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the April 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NextSource Materials stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. NextSource Materials has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

