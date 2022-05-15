Short Interest in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rises By 107.1%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 107.1% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,542,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $8,797,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,612,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nyxoah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYXH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.10. 8,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.