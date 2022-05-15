Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Drops By 52.6%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 22,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,195. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRSR. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

