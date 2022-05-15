Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Grows By 77.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

