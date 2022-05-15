Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Grows By 77.8%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of PureTech Health stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914. PureTech Health has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.
PureTech Health Company Profile
