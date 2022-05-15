Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Grows By 69.4%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, an increase of 69.4% from the April 15th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTRHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quarterhill from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quarterhill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of QTRHF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,729. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Quarterhill (Get Rating)

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.