Short Interest in Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC) Increases By 48.9%

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the April 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,580,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Riverview Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Riverview Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

