Short Interest in Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Decreases By 59.6%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 59.6% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.0 days.

RKWBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,781.25.

Get Rockwool A/S alerts:

RKWBF remained flat at $$291.75 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 12-month low of $291.75 and a 12-month high of $531.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.10 and its 200 day moving average is $374.62.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwool A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwool A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.