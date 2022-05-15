Short Interest in Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Drops By 42.6%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 345,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,728.0 days.

Shares of Signify stock remained flat at $$35.48 on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38. Signify has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

