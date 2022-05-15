Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Expands By 104.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the April 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 157,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,357. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.
