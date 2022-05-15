Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Expands By 104.0%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, an increase of 104.0% from the April 15th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 157,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,357. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($37.89) to €38.00 ($40.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($26.84) target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.70 ($36.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($33.68) to €29.00 ($30.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €25.00 ($26.32) to €29.00 ($30.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.15.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

