Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 46.1%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,922,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 1,073,580 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $4,686,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 229.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 219,852 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 415,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 209,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 148,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,320. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

