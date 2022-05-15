Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Drops By 40.9%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the April 15th total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.