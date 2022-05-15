Short Interest in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS) Rises By 81.1%

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tristar Acquisition I stock. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tristar Acquisition I at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIS stock remained flat at $$9.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tristar Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

