Short Interest in Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Drops By 59.1%

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Uponor Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:UPNRF opened at $17.00 on Friday. Uponor Oyj has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96.

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions – Europe, Building Solutions – North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, comprising floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, and electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

