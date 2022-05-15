Short Interest in VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Increases By 67.3%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the April 15th total of 92,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRME. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in VerifyMe by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRME shares. TheStreet upgraded VerifyMe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of VerifyMe in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ VRME opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). VerifyMe had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 408.69%.

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

