Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Rises By 75.4%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the April 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,236. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $759,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 115,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

