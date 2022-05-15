Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Decreases By 50.0%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of WLWHY stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Woolworths has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Get Woolworths alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.