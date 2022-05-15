Showcase (SHO) Achieves Market Cap of $22,493.63

Showcase (SHO) traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Showcase has a total market cap of $22,493.63 and $368.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00518486 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00037696 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,849.87 or 1.94415130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

