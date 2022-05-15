SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.11 Million

Analysts expect SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) to post $25.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SI-BONE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.42 million and the highest is $25.79 million. SI-BONE posted sales of $22.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SI-BONE will report full year sales of $107.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.74 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $131.69 million, with estimates ranging from $130.74 million to $132.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SI-BONE.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after buying an additional 82,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter worth $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 364,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SIBN traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 527,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SI-BONE has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

