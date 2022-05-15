SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIBN. Bank of America cut their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

SI-BONE stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,946 shares of company stock worth $344,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $43,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,391 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

